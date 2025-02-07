Boner Of The Day For February 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S A NEW WAY OF BUY GROCERIES AND EGGS ARE $500 A GALLON

Karoline Leavitt who is now the youngest Press Secretary to enter the White House. On Wednesday during a press briefing Leavitt was reminded of Donald Trump’s promise of reducing the cost of living on his first day back in office. Though countering to his promise prices continue to rise. Edward Lawrene from Fox Business asked Leavitt “So now that President Trump’s policies are starting to take shape, how long will it take to cycle through and get some of the actual prices that Americans are paying to come down?” Leavitt acted astonished and with confusion, she asked “prices at the store and at the grocery pump?” As she thought confused she replied with “Across the board? Er, sure.” She continued after and than stated “Well, the president is doing everything he can, obviously, to reduce the cost of living crisis in this country as quickly as possible.” Though Leavitt failed to mention when the prices are expected to come down a reporter asked “Is it months or is it a year. And will Americans have the patience to wait for it?” Leavitt’s answer didn’t satisfiy anyone when she replied with “I don’t have a timeline, but the president is doing everything that he possibly can to reduce cost of living for Americans at home.”

Boner Candidate #2: YOU WILL HAVE A CAREER IN MEDICINE! JUST KIDDING.

The University of Utah accidentally sent out hundreds of letters to medical school hopefuls this week implying they’d been accepted into the state’s premier program. The email seemed like great news for the students. Except most of the students have not been accepted and wont be. Kathy Wilets the spokesperson for the U of U health care system states “We are truly sorry this happened and are working to get to the bottom of what went wrong.” The letters were sent to 1,200 students who had applied to the medical school. Some of the letters even went to people who received rejections this past year. Along to some students where admissions decision had not yet been made. The schools send out rejections and acceptances in waves, the process isn’t finished until March 15. One parent said that his daughter-in-law received the email and feel that it caused “a wave of confusion, sadness and frustration.”

Boner Candidate #3: THESE ARE THE GUYS WORKING FOR THE UNELECTED GENIUS WHO IS DISMANTLING DEMOCRACY

One of Elon Musk deputy who accessed Treasury Department payment systems has resigned. After social media post surfaced exposing their racist beliefs. 25 year old, Marko Elez, who has been apart and worked for multiple companies run by Musk. Also being apart of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engaged in dismantling federal offices. Elez’s racist, now deleted social media post really show the true colors. One of the post was posted in September stating “Normalize Indian hate” another one stated “You could not pay me to marry outside my ethnicity.” Along with that one of the youngest DOGE staff is 19-year old Edward Coristine whose online name is “big balls.” According to a report, one of the companies Coristine founded in 2021, he would have been 16 years old, is named Tesla.Sexy LLc.

