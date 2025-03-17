Built to Spill’s 10 Greatest Songs, Ranked

Courtesy of Built to Spill

Built to Spill’s Most Essential Songs: A Definitive Ranking

Built to Spill has spent decades crafting a unique blend of intricate guitar work, introspective lyricism, and expansive indie rock soundscapes. Their catalog is vast, filled with sprawling anthems and tightly constructed gems. With the band set to perform at the 2025 Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City on May 16, now is the perfect time to revisit their most essential tracks. Here’s a definitive ranking of the songs that define their legacy.

10. “Kicked It in the Sun”

Album: Perfect from Now On

Release Date: 1997

A dreamy, slow-building journey that drifts between delicate melodies and bursts of distortion, “Kicked It in the Sun” showcases Doug Martsch’s gift for balancing beauty and raw emotion. The song’s atmospheric sprawl feels like floating through a hazy memory, making it one of the band’s most immersive tracks. (Playlist is at the bottom of the page).

9. “Out of Site”

Album: Perfect from Now On

Release Date: 1997

One of the band’s most underrated long-form explorations, “Out of Site” is driven by a hypnotic groove and cosmic guitar textures. The song unfolds patiently, layering Martsch’s abstract yet deeply personal lyrics over a mesmerizing instrumental landscape.

8. “Velvet Waltz”

Album: Perfect from Now On

Release Date: 1997

A slow-burning epic that builds on a thick, swirling riff, “Velvet Waltz” is both heavy and ethereal. It moves through peaks and valleys of distortion and melody, encapsulating the band’s ability to turn introspective themes into grand, sweeping anthems.

7. “Stop the Show”

Album: Perfect from Now On

Release Date: 1997

Built to Spill excels at tension and release, and “Stop the Show” is a prime example. Opening with a brooding, plodding riff, the song erupts into a cathartic, soaring chorus. Martsch’s lyrics seem to reflect on performance, authenticity, and the weight of expectations, making this one of their most introspective and dynamic songs.

6. “I Would Hurt a Fly”

Album: Perfect from Now On

Release Date: 1997

Eerie and unsettling, “I Would Hurt a Fly” simmers with quiet intensity before boiling over into bursts of distortion. Its cryptic lyrics touch on power, control, and violence, and the song’s quiet-loud dynamics make it one of Built to Spill’s most haunting and unforgettable compositions.

5. “Time Trap”

Album: Keep It Like a Secret

Release Date: 1999

Built to Spill’s signature blend of soaring guitar solos and intricate layering reaches a peak on “Time Trap.” The song seamlessly shifts between tight, catchy verses and sprawling, almost orchestral instrumental sections. It’s one of the band’s most dynamic tracks, with a structure that constantly keeps the listener guessing.

4. “Car”

Album: There’s Nothing Wrong with Love

Release Date: 1994

A fan favorite that perfectly captures youthful longing and idealism. “Car” features an effortlessly catchy melody and vivid lyrics about escapism and freedom. With its playful yet melancholic tone, it remains one of Built to Spill’s most enduring indie rock anthems.

3. “Carry the Zero”

Album: Keep It Like a Secret

Release Date: 1999

Arguably their most well-known song, “Carry the Zero” blends intricate, math-rock-inspired guitar work with emotional weight. The way the melody spirals upward, backed by interwoven guitar lines, creates an undeniable sense of urgency. Lyrically, the song explores themes of miscommunication and personal disconnection, making it one of the band’s most resonant tracks.

2. “Center of the Universe”

Album: Keep It Like a Secret

Release Date: 1999

Built to Spill’s most straightforwardly catchy song, “Center of the Universe” is a compact, perfect indie rock tune. The melody is irresistible, the lyrics are introspective yet accessible, and the energy is infectious. For many listeners, this is the gateway track that introduces them to the band’s deeper catalog.

1. “The Plan”

Album: Keep It Like a Secret

Release Date: 1999

The ultimate Built to Spill song. Opening with a thunderous, distorted riff, “The Plan” sets the tone for Keep It Like a Secret and encapsulates everything that makes the band great. It’s aggressive yet melodic, sprawling yet direct, and showcases Martsch’s unique ability to turn a simple idea into something transcendent.

Final Thoughts

Built to Spill’s catalog is packed with incredible songs, but these ten define their legacy. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering them, these tracks highlight why they remain one of indie rock’s most influential and enduring bands. And if you’re looking to experience their magic live, don’t miss their performance at the 2025 Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City on May 16—it’s sure to be a set filled with classics. And check out some of the other bands performing:

