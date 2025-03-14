Rob Zombie’s Spelling Book Brings the ABCs of Horror

A Is for Ax Murder: Rob Zombie’s New Spelling Book Puts a Horror Twist on Learning

Rob Zombie is adding “educator” to his long list of titles—albeit with a gruesome twist. The shock-rocker and horror director has released Z Is for Zombie: Learning To Spell with House of 1000 Corpses Friends, an illustrated spelling book that brings the sinister charm of his 2003 cult classic House of 1000 Corpses into the world of early education.

A Spelling Book with a Darkly Fun Twist

The 76-page hardcover book, now available on Amazon, usually retails for $39.99 but is currently discounted to $35.99. Featuring artwork by Pete Bregman—who also illustrated The Official Rob Zombie Coloring Book—this gory-yet-goofy spelling guide introduces young learners (and horror-loving adults) to words and phrases with help from Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, and even Zombie himself.

“It’s always more fun to learn with friends,” reads the book’s description, “especially when they’re House of 1000 Corpses friends! … Learning is just so damn good!”

Rob Zombie’s Busy 2025 Schedule

Beyond his foray into children’s books (or at least kids-at-heart books), Zombie remains busy on the road. His 2025 tour schedule includes high-profile festival appearances at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Where to Get Z Is for Zombie

For those who prefer their ABCs with a side of horror, Z Is for Zombie is available now. Order from Amazon.

