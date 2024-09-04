Weezer Marks 30 Years with Massive Blue Album Reissue

Shutterstock

Weezer Unveil Monumental Blue Album Box Set, Share Rare “Undone – The Sweater Song” Demo

Celebrate 30 years of alt-rock classics with this 50-song deluxe reissue

Weezer is pulling out all the stops for the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, affectionately dubbed The Blue Album. Ahead of their “Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour,” which kicks off tonight in Minnesota, the band has announced a massive 50-track reissue, set to drop on November 1st. Featuring previously unreleased demos, live sessions, and more, this collection dives deep into the formative years of one of alternative rock’s most enduring bands. Among the gems included in the set is the earliest known demo of the iconic track “Undone – The Sweater Song”, available to stream below.

Blue Turns Gold: The Anniversary Box Set Breakdown

The reissue comes in three formats—digital, deluxe three-disc set, and a super-deluxe edition tailored for vinyl enthusiasts. The latter includes four LPs, a 10″ record, and a 7″ vinyl, making it a dream for collectors. Fans will also appreciate the inclusion of rare photos and liner notes curated by Karl Koch, the band’s longtime archivist, and friend. Koch has pieced together a visual and auditory journey through Weezer’s early years, adding a personal touch to this career-spanning release.

What’s Inside?

The first disc of the Weezer 30 (Anniversary Super Deluxe) reissue offers pristine remastered versions of The Blue Album’s original 10 tracks, including classics like “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” and “My Name Is Jonas.” Things get interesting with the second and third discs, packed with early demos, live recordings, and intimate acoustic performances. Highlights include The Kitchen Tape Demos from 1992, showcasing the raw versions of hits like “Undone – The Sweater Song” and “The World Has Turned and Left Me Here,” as well as practice sessions that capture the band’s garage-band roots. Find pre-orders on Weezer’s webstore.

Digging into the Rarities

For true Weezer fans, the super-deluxe edition is a treasure trove. The demo of “Undone – The Sweater Song” featured here predates the track’s polished album version, offering a grittier, lo-fi glimpse into the song’s evolution. Other standout rarities include acoustic BBC sessions, garage rehearsal tapes, and live cuts from legendary L.A. clubs like Club Lingerie and English Acid. The demo of “Let’s Sew Our Pants Together” from The Kitchen Tapes era, a lesser-known gem, gives a quirky nod to Weezer’s playful spirit.

Disc 1: The Blue Album (2024 Remaster)

My Name Is Jonas (2024 Remaster) No One Else (2024 Remaster) The World Has Turned and Left Me Here (2024 Remaster) Buddy Holly (2024 Remaster) Undone – The Sweater Song (2024 Remaster) Surf Wax America (2024 Remaster) Say It Ain’t So (2024 Remaster) In the Garage (2024 Remaster) Holiday (2024 Remaster) Only in Dreams (2024 Remaster)

Disc 2: BBC and Acoustic Sessions

My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions – January 26, 1995) In the Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions – January 26, 1995) No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions – January 26, 1995) Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions – January 26, 1995) Buddy Holly (Acoustic / Live at Greater London Radio – January 26, 1995) Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic / Live at Greater London Radio – January 26, 1995)

Disc 3: The Kitchen Tapes Demos

Say It Ain’t So (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) The World Has Turned and Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) Undone – The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992) Only in Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demo – August 1, 1992)

Disc 4: Early Practice and Rehearsals

I Can’t Forget This Way (Third Practice – February 17, 1992) Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice – February 17, 1992) The World Has Turned and Left Me Here (Third Practice – February 17, 1992) Windows Down (Garage Practice – May 1992) My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice – June 1992) Only in Dreams (Garage Practice – June 1992) Superman (Garage Practice – June 1992) Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice – June 1992) Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo – July 1993) Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo – July 1993)

Disc 5: Live Performances

Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club – July 18, 1992) Paperface (Live at 8121 Club – July 18, 1992) Only in Dreams (Live at 8121 Club – July 18, 1992) Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer – August 12, 1992) Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid – June 10, 1992) My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid – June 10, 1992) No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993) The World Has Turned and Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993) Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993) Lullabye for Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993) Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993) China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie – June 7, 1993)

Disc 6: Rare Live Cuts from LMU

Jamie (Take 6 – Live at LMU) My Name Is Jonas (Live at LMU – April 15, 1993) Jamie (Take 5 – Live at LMU) Lullabye for Wayne (Live at LMU)

This reissue covers everything from high-quality remasters of The Blue Album’s original songs to intimate, unreleased demos and early live performances, offering a comprehensive dive into Weezer’s early years.

Weezer’s Lasting Legacy

The Blue Album not only solidified Weezer as alt-rock pioneers but also became a cultural touchstone for ’90s music fans. Its combination of heavy guitar riffs, quirky lyrics, and power-pop sensibilities continues to resonate across generations. Thirty years on, the band’s ability to blend introspective melancholy with a sense of humor still holds up—this box set is both a celebration of where they started and a testament to how far they’ve come.

Fans of the band, old and new, will find plenty to love in this expansive collection. Whether it’s rediscovering the album’s timeless hits or exploring the band’s creative beginnings through unreleased material, Weezer’s anniversary reissue proves the staying power of a band that always keeps us coming back for more.

The Weezer 30 (Anniversary Super Deluxe) edition lands November 1st. Get ready to relive the birth of an alt-rock legend.

