New Order Unveils Brotherhood Deluxe Box Set

Shutterstock

New Order Announces Brotherhood Deluxe Box Set: Rare Gems and Classic Singles Reimagined

Iconic post-punk band New Order has announced a comprehensive reissue of their 1986 album Brotherhood, set to arrive November 22 via Warner. The expanded Brotherhood (Definitive Edition) marks the fourth entry in the band’s deluxe box set series, following the success of Substance and Low-Life reissues. With unreleased demos, revamped classics, and exclusive live footage, this box set promises to be a treasure trove for long-time fans and vinyl collectors alike.

The Definitive Brotherhood

Brotherhood, originally released in 1986, captured the band’s seamless fusion of rock and electronic dance music, famously highlighted by the enduring single “Bizarre Love Triangle.” This Definitive Edition digs even deeper into the archives, offering fans a chance to experience the album through fresh remasters and previously unheard material.

The limited-edition box set includes a vinyl LP of the original album alongside two CDs: one featuring the 2024 digital remaster of Brotherhood, and the other packed with nine unreleased tracks, including demos from a rare 1985 recording session in Japan. Also included are two DVDs featuring vintage TV appearances and live performances from Brixton Academy (1987) and G-Mex Manchester (1986), giving fans a front-row seat to New Order’s defining era.

Singles, Demos, and Remixes: A Complete Experience

This deluxe package wouldn’t be complete without the band’s hallmark 12″ singles. Included are some of New Order’s quintessential tracks: “Bizarre Love Triangle,” “State of the Nation,” and the enigmatic “Touched by the Hand of God.” For the remix aficionados, Stephen Hague’s 12″ remix of “Bizarre Love Triangle” and the Michael Johnson remix of “Blue Monday 1988” are set to give a fresh spin on beloved classics.

The Legacy of Brotherhood

Brotherhood marked a key moment in New Order’s career, as the band continued to push the boundaries between electronic music and guitar-driven rock. The album’s legacy is tied closely to its hybrid nature, with the band effortlessly moving between dance floor anthems and introspective rock tunes. Songs like “Weirdo” and “Way of Life” capture the band’s guitar-driven post-punk roots, while tracks like “Bizarre Love Triangle” cement their status as pioneers of electronic dance music.

As Brotherhood returns in its definitive form, this box set reaffirms New Order’s place in music history, offering both nostalgia and new discoveries for fans to explore.

Brotherhood (Definitive Edition) Tracklist:

Paradise (2024 Digital Master) Weirdo (2024 Digital Master) As It Is When It Was (2024 Digital Master) Broken Promise (2024 Digital Master) Way of Life (2024 Digital Master) Bizarre Love Triangle (2024 Digital Master) All Day Long (2024 Digital Master) Angel Dust (2024 Digital Master) Every Little Counts (2024 Digital Master) State of the Nation (2024 Digital Master) Shellshock (AOR Version) State of the Nation (Japan Demo) Paradise (Robert Racic Remix) (2024 Digital Master) As It Is When It Was (Japan Demo) Broken Promise (Instrumental) Bizarre Love Triangle (Stephen Hague 12″ Remix) All Day Long (Instrumental) Evil Dust (2024 Digital Master) Every Little Counts (Full Length) Salvation Theme (2024 Digital Master) Skullcrusher (Full Length) Touched by the Hand of God (Salvation Version) Let’s Go (Salvation Version) (2024 Digital Master) Sputnik Blue Monday 1988 (Michael Johnson 12″ Remix)

With its blend of classic hits, deep cuts, and rare footage, Brotherhood (Definitive Edition) is a must-have for anyone who has ever danced to New Order’s eclectic sound. Mark your calendars for November 22—this box set is one not to miss. Pre-order the album from Rough Trade.

More alt. rock news