Robert Smith Reimagines The Cure’s “A Fragile Thing”

Curing Perfection: Robert Smith’s Remix of “A Fragile Thing”

Songs of a Lost World continues to evolve, with Robert Smith breathing new life into The Cure’s haunting track “A Fragile Thing.” The band’s legendary frontman unveiled the “RS24 Remix,” a fresh, atmospheric reimagining.

Released as the second teaser for their highly anticipated album Songs of a Lost World, “A Fragile Thing” initially debuted in October 2023. Preceded by the introspective single “Alone” in September, the album marked the band’s first full-length release since 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

A Fragile Reunion

To celebrate the album’s November 1st release, The Cure performed an intimate show at London’s Troxy, where they showcased the delicate, brooding composition live. Fans can now revisit this moment through a standalone recording of the performance.

A Sonic Revival

The “RS24 Remix” strips down the original’s layers to emphasize its melancholic essence, pairing Smith’s unmistakable vocals with a minimal yet textured soundscape. For longtime listeners, it offers both a callback to the band’s gothic roots and a glimpse into Smith’s ongoing creative prowess.

Take a listen to the remix and the Troxy performance to fully appreciate the interplay between past and present.

Recent Developments in The Cure’s World

In 2024, The Cure has been active with several notable events:

Chart-Topping Success: Their latest album, Songs of a Lost World, released on November 1, 2024, marked the band’s return to the top of the UK charts after 32 years. The album outsold the rest of the top five combined, showcasing the band’s enduring appeal.

Their latest album, Songs of a Lost World, released on November 1, 2024, marked the band’s return to the top of the UK charts after 32 years. The album outsold the rest of the top five combined, showcasing the band’s enduring appeal. Upcoming Live Album: A live performance version of the album, titled Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV, is set for release on December 13, 2024. Proceeds from this release will benefit War Child, reflecting the band’s commitment to charitable causes.

A live performance version of the album, titled Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV, is set for release on December 13, 2024. Proceeds from this release will benefit War Child, reflecting the band’s commitment to charitable causes. Future Plans: Robert Smith has shared plans for a 2025 tour and hinted at a documentary to commemorate the band’s 50th anniversary in 2029, indicating that The Cure’s journey is far from over.

