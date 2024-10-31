The Cure: “Songs of a Lost World” Review

Courtesy of the Label

Sixteen Years in the Making: Songs of a Lost World by The Cure

Sixteen years is a hell of a long time to wait for a new album by The Cure, but I can tell you that Robert Smith’s obsession with perfection on this release is worth every long day we sat in anticipation. Let me be completely honest with you: I love The Cure. They are one of my favorite bands in the world. Their music escorted me through my moody and fragile adolescence and into adulthood. I’ve said on the air constantly for years that their 1989 album Disintegration is one of the finest albums ever made by anyone. I’ve seen them live every time they’ve played here since 1992. And I’ll be the first to admit that their most recent albums haven’t been ideal.

But this album… This album is damn near perfection.

A Return to The Cure’s Classic Sound

Songs of a Lost World takes you immediately back to The Cure at their absolute pinnacle. The album drips with Disintegration vibes, mixed with elements from the previous albums Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and The Head on the Door.

Robert Smith at His Most Vulnerable

This is also Robert Smith at his most vulnerable. Never have I heard lyrics like this where he explores his (and our own) mortality. Most notably is the track “I Can Never Say Goodbye” where he sings about his brother’s death. In the time since their last album, Smith has also lost both of his parents and several aunts and uncles. He doesn’t hold back his emotions. This album is beautiful and dark.

Songs of a Lost World is a Modern Classic

Songs of a Lost World is an immediate classic for The Cure. You’ll want to drive around at night with this album blasting, just like you did when you were a teenager experiencing Disintegration. It deserves every comparison to their best work.

Explore more by Todd Nuke’em