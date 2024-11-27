2024’s Must-Have Alternative Reissues

Alt. Rock News

2024’s Best Reissues and Box Sets: Essential Picks for Music Lovers

Looking for the perfect gift for the discerning music enthusiast in your life? Whether they’re die-hard fans of alt-rock, punk, classic rock, or soul, 2024’s slate of reissues and box sets offers a treasure trove of sonic delights. Some of these releases stretch the definition of “alternative,” but their influence on music culture more than earns them a spot. Let’s dive into the highlights.

Green Day – American Idiot

This explosive punk-rock opera cemented Green Day’s place among rock royalty when it dropped in 2004. Celebrating 20 years, this reissue is a feast for fans, packed with 8 LPs or 4 CDs alongside Blu-ray concert films. Rarities, memorabilia, and the sheer cultural weight of this politically charged masterpiece make it essential for any collection. Learn more about the release:

 

The Get Up Kids – Something to Write Home About

The emo blueprint gets a fresh coat of paint with a 25th-anniversary reissue of this genre-defining album. Remastered by Joe LaPorta, it includes 12 bonus demos and a vinyl edition. A must-have for fans of introspective, heartfelt rock.

 

New Order – Brotherhood (Definitive Edition)

Even outside the strict “alternative” bracket, New Order’s pioneering blend of post-punk and synth-pop makes this a vital inclusion. The Abbey Road-remastered album is joined by unreleased demos and live recordings, making this 1986 classic an even more immersive experience. Check out more details here or click the image below.

Brotherhood (Definitive Edition)

Brotherhood (Definitive Edition)

Weezer – The Blue Album: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

Weezer’s debut remains a touchstone for quirky, melodic alt-rock. This box set goes deep with 40 extra tracks, including BBC sessions, live recordings, and demos. An essential for fans and a testament to the staying power of its hook-laden anthems. Find more information here or click below:

Weezer Blue 30th Super Deluxe Single

Weezer Blue 30th Super Deluxe Single

 

Neil Young – Archives Vol. III (1976-1987)

Spanning 11 prolific years, this 28-hour collection underscores Neil Young’s genre-defying genius. While not strictly “alternative,” his influence on indie rock and grunge earns him a spot. Packed with 198 tracks, it’s a road trip companion like no other. Order here. 

Neil Young Archives Vol. III 1976 - 1987

Neil Young Archives Vol. III 1976 – 1987

 

Television – Marquee Moon (Hi-Fi Reissue)

Rhino’s audiophile-focused Hi-Fi series breathes new life into this post-punk masterpiece. The late Tom Verlaine’s guitar magic sounds more transcendent than ever, earning its place among the year’s best reissues.

 

TV on the Radio – Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes

The 20th-anniversary edition of this genre-bending album comes with five bonus tracks and a 2xLP set. It’s a vivid reminder of TV on the Radio’s knack for turning extremes into emotional, sonic beauty.

TV on the Radio – Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes

TV on the Radio – Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes

The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin (Zoetrope Edition)

This 25th-anniversary reissue of The Soft Bulletin is a sensory delight, with stunning zoetrope visuals and new artwork. The multilayered pop experimentation on tracks like “Race for the Prize” is timeless, marking a creative high point for the Oklahoma psych-rockers. Learn more on The Flaming Lips website.

 

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon: Collector’s Edition

A cornerstone of rock music, Pink Floyd’s masterpiece makes a repeat appearance after 2023’s box set with this stunning crystal-clear vinyl pressing. The iconic prism artwork and immersive soundscapes ensure its eternal relevance.

The Dark Side Of The Moon - 50th Anniversary UV Clear

The Dark Side Of The Moon – 50th Anniversary UV Clear

Ween – Chocolate and Cheese

Ween’s oddball mix of genres made them cult heroes, and this deluxe reissue showcases their playful spirit. Featuring Bernie Grundman’s remastering and 15 bonus tracks, it’s a quirky yet essential inclusion for adventurous listeners.

Ween – Chocolate and Cheese Triple Vinyl

Ween – Chocolate and Cheese Triple Vinyl

Johnny Marr and The Healers – Boomslang

Johnny Marr’s first foray as a frontman may have been a one off, but Boomslang still stands out for its lush production and jangly guitar work. This reissue revives the 2003 gem with remastered tracks, unreleased demos, and a collectible booklet—a treat for Smiths devotees and Marr admirers alike. Find Boomslang Deluxe Edition on Amazon.

 

