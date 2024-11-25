Black Friday Vinyl Deals: Albums, Turntables, Etc

Shutterstock

Black Friday Vinyl and Music Essentials: Deals You Can’t Miss

This Black Friday, elevate your music experience with these must-have vinyl records, turntables, and accessories. From iconic albums to stylish storage solutions, here are the top deals to enhance your collection and listening setup or black friday gift ideas.

Also, check out a list of books about music for more holiday gift ideas.

🎵 Music and Vinyl

Green Day – Dookie (Vinyl)

Price: $19.54

Relive the raw energy of Green Day’s breakthrough album. Dookie remains a punk rock classic, featuring unforgettable hits like “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around.” This vinyl pressing is a nostalgic must-have for any fan.

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American (Vinyl)

Price: $23.78

Dive into the emo-punk brilliance of Jimmy Eat World’s chart-topping album, which includes iconic tracks like “The Middle” and “Sweetness.” This vinyl pressing captures the intensity and heart of their defining sound. Click here or below to order:

Prince – Purple Rain (LP, 180 grams, Remastered)

Price: $21.23

Experience the timeless genius of Prince with this remastered edition of Purple Rain. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, it delivers superior audio quality, bringing classics like “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain” to life with stunning clarity. Order here or click below:

Linkin Park – Meteora (Vinyl)

Price: $20.38

Linkin Park’s iconic second album, Meteora, is reissued on vinyl for audiophiles and collectors. Featuring hits like “Somewhere I Belong” and “Numb,” this high-quality pressing promises a rich listening experience. Order from Amazon or click below:

Talking Heads: 77 (180g, Gatefold Vinyl)

Price: $20.39

Celebrate the debut of Talking Heads with this 180-gram vinyl. Including the smash hit “Psycho Killer,” this gatefold pressing delivers superior sound and a retro visual aesthetic with original artwork. Click below or here to order.

Find more alternative rock vinyl.

🎸 Musical Accessories

Vinyl Record Player: 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Built-in Speakers

Price: $45.28

The Retrolife Suitcase Record Player combines modern functionality with vintage charm. Its compact, portable design features a classic PU leather exterior, retro bronze accents, and a sturdy handle for easy transport.

Connectivity : Stream music through built-in Bluetooth speakers or connect via RCA, AUX, or headphones.

: Stream music through built-in Bluetooth speakers or connect via RCA, AUX, or headphones. Three Speeds : Play records at 33, 45, and 78 RPM.

: Play records at 33, 45, and 78 RPM. User-Friendly Design: Auto-stop switch, quick mode changes, and a belt-driven system for anti-resonance sound quality.

Perfect for both beginners and vinyl enthusiasts.

Or check out other turntables

Vinyl Record Storage: Double-Compartment Record Holder with Metal Mesh

Price: $34.88

Organize your vinyl collection with this elegant and functional record holder.

Capacious Design : Holds over 80 records with two compartments, keeping your music sanctuary tidy.

: Holds over 80 records with two compartments, keeping your music sanctuary tidy. Industrial Charm : Rustic brown finish and metal mesh details blend retro style with modern utility.

: Rustic brown finish and metal mesh details blend retro style with modern utility. Versatility: Use it for vinyl, photo albums, magazines, or other essentials.

Assembly is quick and easy, making it a perfect addition to your living space.

Order here.

Discover more vinyl storage options.

💾 Tech Essentials

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD (2TB)

Price: $139.99

The SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD is a high-speed storage solution for music files, 4K videos, or professional projects. With read/write speeds up to 1,050MB/s, a durable aluminum body, and compatibility with multiple devices, it’s the ultimate portable storage tool.

Click here to order.

Amazon Basics 2-Ply Toilet Paper (30 Rolls)

Price: $21.43

Stock up on Amazon Basics toilet paper, which includes 30 rolls of septic-safe, unscented sheets. Because 2025 is gonna be full of shit.

Click here to order.

Dell S3222HN Curved Monitor (31.5-inch)

Price: $199.99

Immerse yourself in visuals with the Dell S3222HN, featuring 1800R curvature, AMD FreeSync, Full HD resolution, and a 75Hz refresh rate. Ideal for gaming, work, or multimedia. And becasue they look cool.

Click here to order.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO (400W)

Price: $1,999

This high-capacity Jackery Solar Generator powers 99% of appliances with its 3024Wh battery. It’s perfect for emergencies or outdoor adventures, featuring fast charging and an intuitive app for monitoring.

Click here to order.

