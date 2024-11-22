Top Alt. Rock Albums Released This Week

Shutterstock

The Week in Sound: Fresh Drops for November 22, 2024

This week’s album releases are a feast for alt-rock aficionados, blending definitive reissues, bold new directions, and experimental gems. Here’s a breakdown of what’s spinning:

New Order – Brotherhood (Definitive Edition) [Warner]

The album that helped define the post-punk and synth-driven sound of the ’80s gets a lavish reissue. Brotherhood blends melancholy with melody, showcasing the duality of New Order’s genius. Tracks like “Bizarre Love Triangle” remain timeless, inspiring decades of alternative acts. Order the reissue from New Order’s official store.

U2 – How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition) [Interscope]

This reissue of U2’s 2004 Grammy-winning album comes with remastered tracks and extras, reigniting the anthemic power of songs like “Vertigo” and “City of Blinding Lights.” With its soaring guitar lines and Bono’s introspective lyrics, it’s an essential revisit for alternative rock fans.

Kim Deal – Nobody Loves You More [4AD]

The indie icon and former Pixies bassist delivers a solo album brimming with raw vulnerability and sharp lyricism. Kim Deal’s first full-length effort in years channels the ’90s alt spirit she helped shape, with standout tracks that feel both nostalgic and fresh. Hear about her new track and creative process here.

Nilüfer Yanya – My Method Actor – The Remixes EP [Ninja Tune]

London-based Nilüfer Yanya reimagines her critically acclaimed My Method Actor through the lens of genre-defying remixes. This EP pushes the boundaries of alternative music, offering a fresh perspective on her already innovative sound. The remixes are fun, especially for those who loved My Method Actor (me included). Listen to the original and remix of “Like I Say (I Runaway)” below:

Father John Misty – Mahashmashana [Sub Pop]

Father John Misty returns with an ambitious project steeped in existential musings and lush instrumentation. With its blend of sardonic wit and sweeping melodies, Mahashmashana adds another compelling layer to the artist’s alt-rock repertoire.

Dean & Britta & Sonic Boom – A Peace of Us [Carpark]

This collaboration marries ethereal dream-pop with experimental electronic textures. Sonic Boom (of Spacemen 3 fame) brings his signature soundscapes, making this album a hypnotic listen for those who appreciate boundary-pushing artistry. Order A Piece of Us (Emerald Vinyl) from Amazon.

Opeth – The Last Will and Testament

Sweden’s progressive metal giants deliver an opus that bridges heavy riffs and intricate arrangements, continuing their evolution into the alternative metal mainstream. Tracks like “Requiem for the Fallen” carry crossover appeal for fans of ambitious alt-rock. Order the album on vinyl, cassette, or CD from Amazon.

Can – Live in Keele 1977 [Mute]

A sonic time capsule, this live recording captures Can at their improvisational best. The experimental pioneers’ influence on alt-rock remains undeniable, making this release a must-hear for fans of avant-garde soundscapes.

