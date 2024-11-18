Must-Hear Alt Albums: New Sounds & Classic Reissues

Shutterstock

Must-Listen Alternative Albums of the (Last) Week

Last week’s lineup of new releases and reissues brings something for every alternative music lover, spanning explosive debuts, atmospheric EPs, and iconic reissues that have shaped the genre. Here’s a guide to the latest drops that are worth a listen.

Linkin Park – From Zero [Warner]

Linkin Park returns with From Zero, an album that blends the band’s signature hard rock energy with fresh lyrical introspection. Fans can expect the classic nu-metal roots that made Linkin Park a household name but with a mature, more reflective take on life’s lows and highs. The group’s mix of alternative metal, hip-hop, and electronic rock sounds feels as groundbreaking as ever, sure to resonate with longtime listeners and new fans alike.

Refused – The Shape of Punk to Come (Vinyl Reissue)

Refused’s revolutionary album The Shape of Punk to Come gets a vinyl reissue, giving fans a chance to revisit—or discover—its genre-defying fusion of punk, jazz, and electronica. First released in 1998, the album is widely credited with reshaping hardcore punk’s trajectory. This reissue offers not just nostalgia but an exploration of Refused‘s lasting impact on today’s punk and post-hardcore scenes. Songs like “New Noise” and “Refused Are F***ing Dead” remain visceral, raw, and relevant.

Chelsea Wolfe – Unbound EP [Loma Vista]

Known for her haunting, gothic sound, Chelsea Wolfe‘s latest Unbound EP brings together dark folk and experimental rock in a stripped-back yet mesmerizing way. The EP’s atmospheric tracks showcase Wolfe’s distinctive voice in new sonic spaces, making this release both intimate and powerful. It’s a must for fans of her previous albums like Hiss Spun and Abyss, and those interested in music with haunting textures and poetic depth.

TV on the Radio – Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes (20th Anniversary Edition) [Touch and Go]

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, TV on the Radio’s breakout album returns in an expanded edition, letting listeners revisit its brooding blend of indie rock, post-punk, and soul. With iconic tracks like “Staring at the Sun,” this record cemented the band’s place in alternative music history. The anniversary edition adds unreleased tracks and behind-the-scenes stories, offering both a nostalgic trip and new insights into TV on the Radio’s rise.

Talking Heads – Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition)

Talking Heads’ debut album Talking Heads: 77 is reissued in a Super Deluxe Edition, bringing a fresh experience to a groundbreaking release that shaped alternative rock. With tracks like “Psycho Killer,” Talking Heads introduced their unique blend of punk, new wave, and art rock. This expanded edition offers additional tracks, demos, and live performances, delivering new perspectives on a classic album that remains as vibrant today as it was in 1977. Purchase the album from Amazon.

Violent Femmes – Hallowed Ground (Vinyl Reissue)

Violent Femmes’ Hallowed Ground receives a vinyl reissue, reintroducing fans to its raw and genre-blending sound. Known for its bold integration of folk-punk and gospel, Hallowed Ground marked a significant evolution from the band’s debut, taking on darker and more introspective themes. This reissue is a perfect chance to rediscover standout tracks like “Country Death Song” and appreciate Violent Femmes’ fearless exploration of unconventional themes in alternative music.

Primal Scream – Come Ahead

Primal Scream’s Come Ahead continues the band’s tradition of blending rock, psychedelia, and dance influences in ways that keep fans on their toes. Known for genre-defying work like Screamadelica, the band’s latest offering stays true to their experimental roots, diving headfirst into punchy grooves and atmospheric beats that make this a wild ride from start to finish.

Bad Astronaut – Untethered

Joey Cape’s Bad Astronaut project returns with Untethered, offering a potent mix of indie rock and punk-infused introspection. Fans of Cape’s work with Lagwagon will find his unmistakable touch here, but Untethered brings a raw vulnerability that feels especially personal. For those looking for punk that tackles emotional terrain, this is one to add to the playlist.

St. Vincent – Todos Nacen Gritando

St. Vincent’s Todos Nacen Gritando is her boldest experiment yet, infusing her indie rock prowess with Latin rhythms and Spanish lyrics. Translating to “Everyone is Born Screaming,” this record reflects a deeply personal and genre-blending exploration. Known for fearless reinvention, St. Vincent once again expands her artistic palette, making Todos Nacen Gritando both a departure and a celebration of her evolution as an artist.

