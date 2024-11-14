The Onion Buys Infowars: Satire Meets Conspiracy

Shutterstock

The Onion Takes Over Infowars in Satirical Coup

The Onion, the internet’s premier purveyor of satire, has reportedly acquired Alex Jones’ infamous platform, Infowars. The deal follows a bankruptcy-driven auction to help cover the nearly billion-dollar damages Jones owes to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

Shutting Down the Machine

Jones, infamous for his conspiracy-laden broadcasts, expressed disbelief at the sale. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off,” he tweeted, echoing his defiant rhetoric even in the face of defeat.

With the keys to Infowars now in hand, The Onion has announced plans to transform the controversial site into a hub for satire and humor. This overhaul signals a definitive break from its history as a misinformation megaphone.

A Victory for Accountability

The acquisition is seen as a triumph for those advocating accountability in the wake of Jones’ high-profile defamation lawsuit. His repeated false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting led to a landmark judgment, holding him financially liable for his actions.

Chris Mattei, an attorney representing the Sandy Hook families, hailed the sale as a public service. “By divesting Jones of Infowars’ assets, the families and the team at The Onion have meaningfully hindered Jones’ ability to do more harm,” he said.

A New Era for Infowars

Under its new ownership, Infowars will pivot from conspiracy theories to satire, with plans to feature content from internet humorists and creators. This shift not only redefines the platform but also distances it from its toxic legacy.

Adding to the poetic justice, Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading nonprofit advocating for gun control, is slated to advertise on the revamped site. This partnership underscores the platform’s new mission to combat violence and misinformation while embracing humor as a tool for cultural commentary.

Turning Notoriety into a Punchline

This surreal turn of events not only puts an end to Infowars’ divisive reign but repurposes its notoriety for good—and for laughs. What was once a breeding ground for harmful rhetoric now has the potential to become a beacon of satire, proving that sometimes, irony really does have the last word.

