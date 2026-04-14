Sleep Token, Twenty One Pilots, Linkin Park Nominated At 2026 American Music Awards

Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots, and Sleep Token are nominated for the 2026 American Music Awards in the best rock/alternative artist category.
Linkin Park is also up for best rock/alternative song with “Up from the Bottom,” while Sleep Token and Twenty One Pilots are nominated for best rock/alternative album with “Even in Arcadia” and “Breach,” respectively. Other nominees in various rock categories include Deftones, The Marías, Noah Kahan, SOMBR, Sublime, Tame Impala, Zach Bryan, Geese, and Gigi Perez.