Alt. Rock News

Sleep Token, Twenty One Pilots, Linkin Park Nominated At 2026 American Music Awards

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Linkin Park

Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots, and Sleep Token are nominated for the 2026 American Music Awards in the best rock/alternative artist category.

 

Linkin Park is also up for best rock/alternative song with “Up from the Bottom,” while Sleep Token and Twenty One Pilots are nominated for best rock/alternative album with “Even in Arcadia” and “Breach,” respectively. Other nominees in various rock categories include Deftones, The Marías, Noah Kahan, SOMBR, Sublime, Tame Impala, Zach Bryan, Geese, and Gigi Perez.

 

The awards show, hosted by Queen Latifah, will air live from Las Vegas on May 25 and winners are determined by fan votes.
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X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.
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