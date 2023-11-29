2023’s Best Vinyl Reissues | Gift Guide

Shutterstock

Back in Black (and Colored Vinyl): The Must-Have Vinyl of 2023

Embark on a sonic adventure as we explore the vibrant world of vinyl reissues in 2023. This year stands out as a landmark for music lovers and vinyl collectors, with an array of legendary albums making a triumphant return in their most authentic form. From the energizing riffs of Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’ to the timeless allure of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, these reissues represent more than just a trip down memory lane; they symbolize a celebration of musical heritage and the persistent charm of vinyl records. And also one more chance for capitalism to rear its TOTALLY FINE AND NORMAL head into our lives.

LINKIN PARK: ‘METEORA: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION’ (4LP/3CD BOX SET)

Original Album: Released in 2003, ‘Meteora’ solidified Linkin Park’s status in the rock world, blending nu-metal and rap-rock.

Reissue Details: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this edition includes 4 LPs and 3 CDs, offering fans a comprehensive dive into the album’s legacy.

Purchase Details Here

THE FLAMING LIPS: ‘FLIGHT TEST’, ‘EGO TRIPPING AT THE GATES OF HELL’ (COLOURED VINYL EPS)

Original Albums: These EPs are known for their experimental soundscapes and psychedelic rock influences.

Reissue Details: The reissues come in vibrant-colored vinyl, appealing to collectors and new fans.

Purchase Details Here

PJ Harvey: B-Sides, Demos and Rarities (LPx6)

Original Music: PJ Harvey is known for her eclectic and influential music style.

Reissue Details: This collection spans six LPs, featuring B-sides, demos, and rarities, providing a deep dive into her work.

Purchase Details Here

Related: PJ Harvey Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk with New Tunes

Sonic Youth: Live in Brooklyn (LPx3)

Original Performance: Capturing the raw energy of Sonic Youth’s live performances.

Reissue Details: This three-LP set brings the experience of a Sonic Youth concert to vinyl, showcasing their live prowess.

Purchase Details Here

Related: Sonic Youth | An Unforgettable Final Concert

NEW ORDER: ‘LOW-LIFE: DEFINITIVE EDITION’ (LP + 2CD + 2DVD + BOOK BOX SET)

Original Album: ‘Low-Life’ is a pivotal album in New Order’s discography, showcasing their post-punk and electronic sound.

Reissue Details: The Definitive Edition includes an LP, 2 CDs, 2 DVDs, and a book, providing a comprehensive package for fans.

Purchase Details Here

Related: Relive Todd Nuke’em’s Review of New Order’s Music Complete

PANTERA: ‘THE COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS 1990-2000’ (5LP PICTURE-DISC BOX SET)

Original Albums: This collection represents Pantera’s influential years in heavy metal.

Reissue Details: The 5LP picture-disc box set is a visual and auditory treat, encapsulating a decade of the band’s history.

Purchase Details Here

DEVO: ‘50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023)’ (2LP/2CD)

Original Music: Devo’s unique style has combined punk, art rock, and new wave over the years.

Reissue Details: This set marks 50 years of Devo’s journey, featuring 2 LPs and 2 CDs, showcasing their evolution.

Purchase Details Here

THE REPLACEMENTS: ‘TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION’ (4CD+LP BOX SET)

Original Album: ‘Tim’ is a seminal album in alternative rock, released in 1985.

Reissue Details: The ‘Let It Bleed Edition’ includes 4 CDs and an LP, offering an expanded view of this classic album.

Purchase Details Here

GREEN DAY: ‘NIMROD: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION’ (5LP/3CD BOX SET)

Original Album: ‘Nimrod’ (1997) is known for its eclectic mix of styles, marking a departure from Green Day’s earlier punk sound.

Reissue Details: The 25th Anniversary Edition includes 5 LPs and 3 CDs, celebrating the album’s enduring appeal.

Purchase Details Here

Related: Green Day Release Single “The American Dream Is Killing Me” From New Album

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND: ‘LOADED: FULLY RE-LOADED’ (9LP + 4 X 7” BOX SET)

Original Album: ‘Loaded’ is a classic album in the rock genre, released in 1970.

Reissue Details: This expansive set includes 9 LPs and 4 seven-inch records, offering an in-depth exploration of the album.

Purchase Details Here

DAVID BOWIE: ‘ZIGGY STARDUST AND THE SPIDERS FROM MARS: THE MOTION PICTURE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY’ (2CD + BLU-RAY/2LP/2CD)

Original Album: This iconic album is a cornerstone of glam rock, released in 1972.

Reissue Details: The 50th Anniversary edition includes 2 CDs, a Blu-ray, and 2 LPs, celebrating Bowie’s enduring legacy.

Purchase Details Here

PINK FLOYD: ‘THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: 50TH ANNIVERSARY BOX SET’ (2CD + 2LP + 2 X BLU-RAY + DVD + 2 X 7”S + 2 X BOOKS)

Original Album: A masterpiece in progressive rock, released in 1973.

Reissue Details: This extensive box set includes CDs, LPs, Blu-rays, DVDs, seven-inch records, and books, offering an immersive experience.

Purchase Details Here

Braid: Frame & Canvas 25th Anniversary Edition

Original Album: A defining album in the emo and indie rock scene, originally released in 1998.

Reissue Details: The 25th Anniversary Edition celebrates the album’s influence and legacy in the genre.

Purchase Details Here

Read more alternative rock news