The Road Home Media-a-Thon | Presented by Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers

The Road Home Media-a-Thon returns for 2023

The Road Home Media-a-Thon is to help those in our community that could use a hand. did you know that half of Utahns live paycheck to paycheck? Skyrocketing gas prices, utilities, groceries, and unaffordable rent hurt young families and seniors the most. There are 3,500 homeless people in Utah on any given day, but you can help. X96 and the Rocky Mountain Chevy dealers invite you to help provide basic necessities to people who could use a helping hand.

The Road Home’s Emergency Shelters and Housing Programs are in dire need of blankets, coats, boots, hats, and gloves. Donations can be made at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer. And join X96 on December 20th and 21st for the Road Home’s Holiday Media-a-Thon. We’ll be broadcasting live from the Road Home’s Midvale Family Resource Center to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services, and housing programs.

Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations:

Murdock Chevrolet | 2375 South 625 West Woods, Cross

John Watson Chevrolet | 3535 Wall Avenue, Ogden

LHM Chevrolet Murray | 5500 South State Street, Murray

Riverton Chevrolet | 11100 So. Jordan Gateway, South Jordan

Jerry Seiner Chevrolet | 1530 South 500 West, Salt Lake City

Young Chevrolet | 645 North Main Street, Layton

LHM Chevrolet Provo | 2125 North University Parkway, Provo

Ken Garff Chevrolet | 548 E. 1000 So., American Fork

Doug Smith | 1341 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork

Karl Malone | 2190 Rasmussen Road, Park City

Tooele Motor Company | 1141 N. Main Street, Tooele

You can also donate directly to The Road Home here.

URGENT NEEDS

Midvale Family Resource Center

· Cold Weather Clothing

· Shampoo/conditioner

· Towels

· Laundry detergent

· Size 5-6 diapers

· New Underwear (all sizes for adults and children)

Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (serves single men)

· Cold Weather Clothing

· Men’s underwear (all sizes)

· Men’s pants

· Men’s shoes / boots

· Shampoo/conditioner/lotion (full-size)

· Razors

Gail Miller Resource Center (single men and single women)

· Cold Weather Clothing

· Razors

· Incontinence diapers

· Men’s underwear (S/M/L)

· Women’s underwear (S/M/L)

· Towels

· Chapstic

Spread the warmth and help others find their way home.

The Road Home is a private nonprofit providing a pipeline of services for men, women, and families with children experiencing homelessness. They have provided emergency shelter services since 1986 and housing services since 1992. Some of their services include: