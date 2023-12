On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and then Kerry brings in a Geek News update for us. After that, we award the Boner of the Day, and our real radio show consultant joins us to answer your questions. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us with a Utah Update. And as always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news!

Watch Above or Listen Below!