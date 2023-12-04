Red Hot Chili Peppers Expand 2024 Tour, Includes SLC Date

Red Hot Chili Peppers | Shutterstock

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2024 Tour: A Symphony of Rock and Rap

“Give It Away” in Salt Lake City: RHCP’s Tour Heats Up

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced more 2024 tour dates. The tour follows the success of their albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. A highlight of this tour is the much-anticipated concert in Salt Lake City, UT, at the USANA Amphitheatre on June 6th. Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, and Irontom are joining them. Learn more about the tour on RHCP’s official website.

2024 Red Hot Chili Pepper Tour Dates

12-09 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

2-17 Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

2-20 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

2-23 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

5-28 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

5-31 Quincy, WA – The Gorge

6-02 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

6-05 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6-07 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6-18 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

6-21 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6-26 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6-28 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7-02 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7-05 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7-12 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7-15 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

7-22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7-25 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7-30 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

