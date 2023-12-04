Boner of the Day for December 4th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’LL TEACH HIM.
In Akron, Ohio, a man was eating potato chips standing in line outside of the club Lusty Adventures. Another man who was in line, Melvin Wright, asked if he could have some of the potato chips. When told no, Wright allegedly shot the man in the face and then sped away in a car. Police found Wright trying to get on a bus, and he had a handgun on his person. The man who was allegedly shot took himself to the emergency room, and Wright has been charged with a felony and is being held in jail.
via 19 News
Boner Candidate #2: IF IT LOOKS NICE, WRECK IT
In Salt Lake City, murals in a local community garden have unfortunately been vandalized. The mural was made by a local artist to represent the importance of how to grow food, where it comes from, etc. The three murals have been up for about three years in the garden, and now two have been vandalized just in the last few weeks. Tom King, one of the garden’s volunteers, is trying to find solutions to make it so that the murals can stay graffiti free. There are currently no leads as to who has been the one defacing the murals.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: DON SAYS HE WANTS YOU TO GUARD THE VOTE, BUT WHAT DOES HE REALLY WANT?
Former President Donald Trump made a statement this weekend that is starting to cause some concern for the 2024 Presidential Election. “The most important part of what’s coming up is to guard the vote…You should go into Detroit and you should go into Philadelphia and you should go into some of these places, Atlanta, and you should go into some of these places and we’ve got to watch those votes when they come in,” said Trump. People are worried that this statement will entail violence, especially in these specific cities. Some have even pointed out that those cities have a large Black population, and Trump is calling out violence against Black voters.
via Newsweek