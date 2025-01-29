Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 29th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Saturday the 25th:

R&B Only Live – Saturday, February 1st at The Depot

On sale today at noon

NIN – August 14 – Maverik

On sale Friday at 10am:

The Bouncing Souls – May 27 th at The Depot

Geoff Tate – November 6 th at The Depot

Jake Shane – June 2 at Kingsbury Hall

Matt Rife – June 6 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Lake Street Drive – June 21 at Sandy Amphitheater

Jason Aldean – July 26 at Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link

2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link

Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link

Friday the 31st:

Stomp at Eccles Theater – Link

ATLiens live at The Complex – Link

BERLIN at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday the 1st:

2025 Lunar New Year at The Leo – Link

Frame by Frame at The Blocks District – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at the Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 2nd:

Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link

Other Things Going on – Here