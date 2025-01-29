News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 29th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 25th: 

  • R&B Only Live – Saturday, February 1st at The Depot

On sale today at noon

  • NIN – August 14 – Maverik

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Bouncing Souls – May 27th at The Depot
  • Geoff Tate – November 6th at The Depot
  • Jake Shane – June 2 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Matt Rife – June 6 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Lake Street Drive – June 21 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Jason Aldean – July 26 at Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link 
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link 
  • 2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link 
  • Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link 

Friday the 31st: 

  • Stomp at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • ATLiens live at The Complex – Link 
  • BERLIN at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday the 1st: 

  • 2025 Lunar New Year at The Leo – Link 
  • Frame by Frame at The Blocks District – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at the Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 2nd: 

  • Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

 

Other Things Going on – Here

