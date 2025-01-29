Boner of the Day for January 29th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE WANT THIS TO BE A PLACE TO CHERISH NATURE…FOR THOSE WHO CAN AFFORD IT.

Billionaire Joe Ricketts is getting lash for wanting to rename Wyoming city and build a resort. Ricketts purchased 33 acres of land in Granite Creek Wyoming, the land was for sale at 9 million dollars. His plan is to turn the already existing ranch the Safari Club into a luxury resort and rename it The Hawken. Ricketts told locals that this is going to be a place for education and show the beauty of Wyoming. However the people of Wyoming don’t think that its going to be all what he makes it out to seem. Locals are worried that their land is going to be turned into a tourist sight and turn over the ecosystem 0f the land. His plan of the resort will consist of cabins, luxury spas, and lodges.

Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE GETTING BOLDER AND BOLDER

Americas biggest white supremacist group the KKK is now being investigated in Kentucky. On ignoration day the KKK was walking around taunting there flags as they chanted that it is time for immigrants to “leave now.” The walked around with posters that showed images of uncle same kicking at family’s and signs that said “We need your help. Monitor and track all immigrants. Report them all.” The police have made sure to know that the people of Kentucky are safe with them and if they are feeling harassed or getting attacked to please make a report.

Boner Candidate #3: MIKE LEE HAS SEEN TOO MANY STEVEN SEAGAL MOVIES

Mike Lee made a proposal on X by posting the idea of green-lighting private parties to target drug cartels for profit. Lee proposed “Congress could issue letters of marque and reprisal authorizing private security of specially trained civilians to intercept cartel operations.” He stated that this would lower the cost to American taxpayers. Lee says that this would profit from “non-contraband” and the cartel is not going to destroyed not sold. Lee says “Cartels have a lot of non-contraband assets, things such as gold and cash. Things that could be seized by privateers and liquidated and used to reward seizures.”

