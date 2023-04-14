Radio From Hell | 4.14.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews including the new Renfield movie and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Waterpocket Distillery Temple of the Moon Gin and Rocky Mountain Mixers, plus he answers your booze questions. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and we say goodbye to our intern “Cameron Diaz”. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

