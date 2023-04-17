Boner Candidate #1: I NEED A SIDE HUSTLE FOR EXTRA INCOME TO SUPPORT THE FAMILY.

Tennessee man, Josiah Ernesto Garcia, was arrested after soliciting who he thought would be a hitman. The 21 year old Air National Guard met with the supposed hitman who was actually an undercover FBI agent. On the website Garcia used, RentAHitman.com, he also applied to be a hitman for others. Garcia has said that he was interested because in the military that’s practically what he was doing and wanting something more exciting. Garcia is now facing a potential 10 years in prison after he actually met with a representative of the website and coordinated his first hitman assignment.

via People

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK THEY SHOUD HAVE JUST LEFT HER IN THERE.

OnlyFans model, Michaela Ogilvie, was trapped in a cave while she was making content for her account. With 50,000 followers and making £1000/month as an adult entertainer, Michaela decided to explore a cove on a beach at Dumpton Gap in Broadstairs, Kent. The water began to rise. With the tide rolling in Michaela has said that she asked herself “how could I be so stupid?” Thankfully she was found by RNLI only 20 minutes later.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #3: I WANTED TO GIVE OTHERS THE BLESSING THAT I HAVE RECEIVED.

According to Oregon State Police a man by the name of Colin David McCarthy allegedly threw money out of his car on Interstate 5. He believed that he was well off and wanted to bless others. This led to many vehicles taking dangerous stops on the interstate to collect said money. It has been reported by KEZI that he allegedly had drained his families shared bank accounts prior to this event. McCarthy could’ve very well been charged with potentially reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. The police must have thought him having to face his family was enough and he wasn’t charged.

via People