Moby Has Released a Vegan Documentary

Moby’s new movie is out. The documentary film, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” features interviews with Rob Zombie, Dave Navarro, Ian MacKaye, and more. Moby wrote, directed, and scored the flick, which looks at “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism.”

Watch Moby’s new documentary ‘Punk Rock Vegan Movie’ featuring HR, Ian MacKaye, John Joseph, Captain Sensible & more https://t.co/0OdcYWLZM1 pic.twitter.com/H4Pnykntr8 — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 10, 2023

It also features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends, and also cameos from Bagel the dog, the devil, and a boardroom of demons.” “Punk Rock Vegan Movie” is available to watch for free above or on Moby’s YouTube channel.

More X96 Music News