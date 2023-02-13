News

Moby Has Released a Vegan Documentary

Posted on

Moby’s new movie is out. The documentary film, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” features interviews with Rob Zombie, Dave Navarro, Ian MacKaye, and more. Moby wrote, directed, and scored the flick, which looks at “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism.”

It also features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends, and also cameos from Bagel the dog, the devil, and a boardroom of demons.” “Punk Rock Vegan Movie” is available to watch for free above or on Moby’s YouTube channel.

More X96 Music News

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top