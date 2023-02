Linkin Park is set to release a new song for the “Scream VI” movie. The tune will be the first release from the band since “Happy Endings” in 2021.

They will unveil the song at the movie’s release on March 10th. Linkin Park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Meteora” by releasing a track, “Lost” featuring the voice of the band’s original, late frontman, Chester Bennington.

