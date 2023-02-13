Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Metic Announce Date

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for this summer featuring special guest Metric and will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June 2.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at USANA Amphitheatre on June 13, 2023.

This is the first time Noel and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019 when they made stops across the USA and Canada with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington State coincides with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ much anticipated 4th album Council Skies.

2021 saw Garbage on an extensive tour following the release of their most recent album, No Gods No Masters; of the live shows, Consequence raved, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy…clad in pink and rocking a mic stand adorned with a matching feathered boa, Manson revealed a rock star stage presence that has refined over the past two decades. At the Greek, Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Metric, who released their most recent album Formentera last year. It was their most commercially successful release in a decade and was accompanied by a sold-out tour spanning the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.

2023 North American Tour

June 2 nd , 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3 rd , 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6 th , 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7 th , 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9 th , 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10 th , 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 th , 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13 th , 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15 th , 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17 th , 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18 th , 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21 st , 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 nd , 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 th , 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27 th , 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28 th , 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29 th , 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1 st , 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3 rd , 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6 th , 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8 th , 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10 th , 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13 th , 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 th , 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

