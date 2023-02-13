Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Metic Announce Date

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for this summer featuring special guest Metric and will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June 2.
The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at USANA Amphitheatre on June 13, 2023.
This is the first time Noel and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019 when they made stops across the USA and Canada with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington State coincides with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ much anticipated 4th album Council Skies.
2021 saw Garbage on an extensive tour following the release of their most recent album, No Gods No Masters; of the live shows, Consequence raved, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy…clad in pink and rocking a mic stand adorned with a matching feathered boa, Manson revealed a rock star stage presence that has refined over the past two decades. At the Greek, Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”
Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Metric, who released their most recent album Formentera last year. It was their most commercially successful release in a decade and was accompanied by a sold-out tour spanning the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.
2023 North American Tour
- June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
- June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
- June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
- June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
- June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
- July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
- July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
- July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.