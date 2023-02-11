Linkin Park Release “Lost”

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park | Shutterstock

Linkin Park also announce Meteroa 20th Anniversary Edition

Linkin Park will celebrate two decades of their GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum landmark sophomore LP, Meteora, with Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving on April 7, 2023. It will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

“For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way.” – Mike Shinoda

The highlight of the collection was unearthed as the band was digging through hard drives for what would become the Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition: a complete and mixed, yet forgotten, song from this era, appropriately entitled “Lost.”

According to Mike Shinoda, “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20.”

Meteora originally landed on March 25, 2003. It bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 7x-platinum in the U.S., moving 27 million units worldwide, and earning platinum or gold certifications in 15 countries. Among many classic cuts, “Numb” has eclipsed 1 Billion Spotify streams and 1.8 Billion YouTube views for its music video. “Session” notably scored a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Instrumental Performance.” In writing about Meteora, Rolling Stone highlighted how “Linkin Park make some risky, beautiful art.” Retrospectively, Metal Hammer christened it “a modern rock classic,” and KERRANG! proclaimed, “Only a handful of bands can say their second album came anywhere close to the success of their smash debut. Linkin Park not only accomplished this, but they also put out a second album that was by all intents and purposes a better record than their first.”

2020 saw Linkin Park leap back to the forefront of popular culture with Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition. Scaling the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, it captured #3—its highest chart position since 2002. Now, they’ve revisited its iconic follow-up…Experience the definitive vision of Meteora from Linkin Park in 2023 arriving on April 7th.

