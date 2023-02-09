Morrissey Talks Album Sabotage

Morrissey | Shutterstock

Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records only signed him to sabotage him. In a statement on his website, the former Smiths singer said he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.

The statement claims, “Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album. Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster.”

Morrissey originally announced the record would be released through BMG records, but after the label dropped him, Capitol Records took over.

