Travis Barker Nurses Injury

Travis Barker is nursing an injury. The Blink 182 drummer’s highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge is kicking off next month but Barker has some healing to do first.

He explained on social media, “I was playing drums at rehearsals yesterday and smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”

He did not say how the injury will impact the tour, if at all.