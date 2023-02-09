Featured

Travis Barker Nurses Injury

Posted on
Music News | Travis Barker
Travis Barker | Shutterstock

Travis Barker is nursing an injury. The Blink 182 drummer’s highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge is kicking off next month but Barker has some healing to do first.

He explained on social media, “I was playing drums at rehearsals yesterday and smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”
He did not say how the injury will impact the tour, if at all.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top