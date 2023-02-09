Pearl Jam Streams Old Video

Pearl Jam is sharing some 1997 rehearsal footage. The band released a video of their classic track, “Given To Fly” in sync with this week’s 25th anniversary of the release of the 1998 album, “Yield.”

The clip was originally issued as part of the 1998 documentary, “Single Video Theory,” which captured the group in rehearsals before four dates opening for The Rolling Stones in California in 1997. The video project was shot in 16mm over three days and also includes interviews and soundchecks.

