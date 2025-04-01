Radio From Hell Wellness Check for April 1st, 2025

How Much Water do I Actually Need to Drink?

Most people are dehydrated, and they don’t even know it. There are many factors that influence how much water you actually need in order to stay hydrated and healthy. Factors like, body size, gender, activity level, health status, geographic location, how much salt is in your diet… etc. etc. etc. can impact how much water you actually need. So, what do you do?

If you are thirsty, drink some water. It seems too simple, but if your throat is feeling dry and you’re starting to get a headache. Have a drink.

Try to make water your main source of hydration. Other things, such as tea, fresh fruits, and vegetables can add to our hydration as well, but pure (or infused) water is the best place to go when we need some hydration.

On average humans need about 3 liters a day. This will vary from person to person, and you can get hydration from other sources as well. Try to get at least 2 liters from plain water.

Pay attention to caffeine. Caffeine can lead to increased fluid output (like you post coffee bathroom break). Be aware of how much you are consuming, and if you are feeling thirstier throughout the day.

If you are older, athletic, or pregnant, you might need to drink more water. If you are growing a human, playing sports or working out, or ages 65 or older, you will likely need at least .5 liter more of water per day.

Pay attention to your urine. We want our urine to be a very light-yellow color. When it starts getting darker yellow or brown it’s a sign that we might be dehydrated. If you are taking supplements or medicines that impact the color of your urine, be sure to factor that in.



Overall, most people would benefit from drinking a bit more water. Try keeping a water bottle with you whenever you can, especially when it’s hot outside, or you are working out. As always, if you think there might be an issue, talk to your health care team to get advice specific to your needs.

