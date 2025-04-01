Tech Talk with JD for April 1st, 2025

Get a crew together and get to heisting in Monaco 2

Sneak around with friends as you conduct heists in this stealthy action game Use special abilities and planning to steal and heist your way through levels https://youtu.be/X5pfSFXn52M



Write music like a pro with Synthsational

Play music with your keyboard, record and share if you’re really jamming!

Mix up music style, visualizer, and remixes

https://synthsational.boondoggle.studio/ Travel back through time and watch the continents drift apart! Simply scroll up and down to see how the earth’s continents and super continents developed

Click on any continent to lock in the scroll and see how things have changed!

https://szupie.github.io/supercontinents/

Since it’s already happening, you might as well see how Project 2025 is coming along

Not a perfect tracker, but a helpful tool to monitor all that’s being done by the Trump administration

Sort by agencies affected, subjects, or completion status

https://www.project2025.observer/

Guess these half-second song clips on jack.black

26 songs, guess em all!

No, I do not know why this exists

https://jack.black/

If you’ve matched all the chickens, try matching some cats!