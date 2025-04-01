Tech Talk with JD for April 1st, 2025

Get a crew together and get to heisting in Monaco 2
- Sneak around with friends as you conduct heists in this stealthy action game
- Use special abilities and planning to steal and heist your way through levels
- https://youtu.be/X5pfSFXn52M
Write music like a pro with Synthsational
- Play music with your keyboard, record and share if you’re really jamming!
- Mix up music style, visualizer, and remixes
- https://synthsational.boondoggle.studio/
Travel back through time and watch the continents drift apart!
- Simply scroll up and down to see how the earth’s continents and super continents developed
- Click on any continent to lock in the scroll and see how things have changed!
- https://szupie.github.io/supercontinents/
Since it’s already happening, you might as well see how Project 2025 is coming along
- Not a perfect tracker, but a helpful tool to monitor all that’s being done by the Trump administration
- Sort by agencies affected, subjects, or completion status
- https://www.project2025.observer/
Guess these half-second song clips on jack.black
- 26 songs, guess em all!
- No, I do not know why this exists
- https://jack.black/
If you’ve matched all the chickens, try matching some cats!
- Match 3 Cats, it’s 368 Chickens, but with cats!
- https://vidzert.com/match-3-cats