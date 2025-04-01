Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for April 1st, 2025

Get a crew together and get to heisting in Monaco 2
    • Sneak around with friends as you conduct heists in this stealthy action game
    • Use special abilities and planning to steal and heist your way through levels
    • https://youtu.be/X5pfSFXn52M
Write music like a pro with Synthsational
Travel back through time and watch the continents drift apart!
  • Simply scroll up and down to see how the earth’s continents and super continents developed
  • Click on any continent to lock in the scroll and see how things have changed!
  • https://szupie.github.io/supercontinents/
Since it’s already happening, you might as well see how Project 2025 is coming along
  • Not a perfect tracker, but a helpful tool to monitor all that’s being done by the Trump administration
  • Sort by agencies affected, subjects, or completion status
  • https://www.project2025.observer/
Guess these half-second song clips on jack.black
If you’ve matched all the chickens, try matching some cats!
