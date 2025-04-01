Boners

Radio From Hell | 4.01.2025

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine.  After that, we have a new Utah Word of the Day for you before we award Boner of the Day. Then JD joins us for out Tech Talk and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.

