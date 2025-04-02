Boner Candidate #1: OH EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT.

According to a report from ProPublica, CDC bosses told the organization’s staff to bury a report that draws a line between being unvaccinated against measles and contracting measles. Leaders at the CDC ordered staff this week not to release their experts’ assessment that found the risk of catching measles is high in areas near outbreaks where vaccination rates are low. In an aborted plan to give out the news, the agency world has emphasized the importance of vaccinating people against the highly contagious and deadly disease that has now spread to 19 states. A CDC spokesperson told ProPublica in a written statement that the agency decided against releasing the assessment “because it does not sy anything that the public doesn’t already know.” And added that the CDC continues to recommend vaccines as the best way to protect against measles.

Boner Candidate #2: NO FISHING

A Florida woman in Melbourne Florida is facing charges after pointing a gun at two boys who were fishing in a pond near her backyard. She apparently forced them to the ground, where they remained for about 5 minutes until her husband came and disarmed her. Deputies responded to a home after Donna Elkins called 91 to report two boys allegedly fishing in her backyard. Elkins told the 911 dispatcher that she had “petrified them’ and that she “stopped them and they were laying on the ground”. The boys stated they were fishing in the pond behind Elkins home when she pointed a weapon at them which was later identified as a long black pellet gun. The report states that Elkins did not physically harm the boys during the incident and they were not injured. Elkins was arrested nd booked into the Brevard County jail on two accounts of aggravated assault and two charge of false imprisonment.

Boner Candidate #3: WHY DO WE ELECT PEOPLE LIKE THIS?

A lawsuit case from January 2020- has finally settled a lawsuit with a Utah School District to more than $300,000. The legal battle which started with Rep, Matt MacPherson, R- West Vally City took office and goes back to the COVID-19 pandemic and a school bus incident that involved masks. The incident was captured on video. MacPherson’s children boarded a school bus without wearing masks where the driver told the children they needed masks to stay on the bus. MacPherson stood at the bus door filming his phone where he told the driver that they are “exempt”. The driver radioed her boss, who backed her up and said, “They’ve got to have an exemption before they get on the bus without a mask,” the supervisor said. MacPherson didn’t like that and proceeded to tell the driver she was violating state law. Just a few minutes on the bus turned into a three-year legal battle that started with a complaint by MacPherson against the Grante School District. MacPherson and the school district have settled the remaining claims for $315,000, which includes money for any attorney’s fees.

