Radio From Hell | 5.29.2026

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW!
We start today with the latest movies coming out this week, and after that, we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring Quinta da Corte wine, just before we challenge a listener to a round of Beat Gina and we talk about the Huntsman Mental Health Radiothon. Finally, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guys crowns the Boner of the Week!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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