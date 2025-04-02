Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 2nd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 4th:

Stan Society Presents Selena Gomez Night at The Depot *18+ Event

Russell Dickerson at The Union

Saturday the 5th:

Meshuggah with Cannibal Corpse at The Complex

On sale Friday at 10am:

Summer School – Sat, Jul 20 at The Union

Fitz & The Tantrums – Mon, July 28 at Sandy Amp

Regina Spektor – Fri Aug 1 at Sandy Amp

Yachtley Crew – Tuesday, August 12th at The Depot

Richy Mitch & The Coalminers – Wednesday, November 19th at The Depot

Architects – August 7 at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

ZooLuminate : Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link

Gem Faire 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link

Jurassic Quest 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link

2025 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center 4/05-4/06 – Link

SnowCup 2025 (ski racing) at Snowbird 4/05-4/08- Link

Friday the 4th:

WHEN THE WAR IS OVER Tour JOHNNYSWIM with Micah Edwards at Commonwealth Room – Link

Rhythm Future Quartet with The Hot House West Swing Orchestra at The State Room – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 5th:

Metalachi at Urban Lounge – Link

The Birthday Massacre at Metro Music Hall – Link

SISTO: DEVOUR at Soundwell – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 6th:

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link