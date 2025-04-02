Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 2nd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 4th:
- Stan Society Presents Selena Gomez Night at The Depot *18+ Event
- Russell Dickerson at The Union
Saturday the 5th:
- Meshuggah with Cannibal Corpse at The Complex
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Summer School – Sat, Jul 20 at The Union
- Fitz & The Tantrums – Mon, July 28 at Sandy Amp
- Regina Spektor – Fri Aug 1 at Sandy Amp
- Yachtley Crew – Tuesday, August 12th at The Depot
- Richy Mitch & The Coalminers – Wednesday, November 19th at The Depot
- Architects – August 7 at The Complex
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
- Gem Faire 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link
- Jurassic Quest 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link
- 2025 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center 4/05-4/06 – Link
- SnowCup 2025 (ski racing) at Snowbird 4/05-4/08- Link
Friday the 4th:
- WHEN THE WAR IS OVER Tour JOHNNYSWIM with Micah Edwards at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Rhythm Future Quartet with The Hot House West Swing Orchestra at The State Room – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 5th:
- Metalachi at Urban Lounge – Link
- The Birthday Massacre at Metro Music Hall – Link
- SISTO: DEVOUR at Soundwell – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 6th:
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link