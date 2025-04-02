Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 2nd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 4th: 

  •  Stan Society Presents Selena Gomez Night at The Depot *18+ Event
  • Russell Dickerson at The Union

Saturday the 5th:  

  • Meshuggah with Cannibal Corpse at The Complex

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Summer School – Sat, Jul 20 at The Union
  • Fitz & The Tantrums – Mon, July 28 at Sandy Amp
  • Regina Spektor – Fri Aug 1 at Sandy Amp
  • Yachtley Crew – Tuesday, August 12th at The Depot
  • Richy Mitch & The Coalminers – Wednesday, November 19th at The Depot
  • Architects – August 7 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link 
  • Gem Faire 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link 
  • Jurassic Quest 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 4/04-4/06- Link 
  • 2025 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center 4/05-4/06 – Link 
  • SnowCup 2025 (ski racing) at Snowbird 4/05-4/08- Link 

Friday the 4th:   

  • WHEN THE WAR IS OVER Tour JOHNNYSWIM with Micah Edwards at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Rhythm Future Quartet with The Hot House West Swing Orchestra at The State Room – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 5th: 

  • Metalachi at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • The Birthday Massacre at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • SISTO: DEVOUR at Soundwell – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 6th: 

 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

