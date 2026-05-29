Sean Means Movie Reviews May 29nd, 2026

Opening May 29, 2026

• The Breadwinner – Nate Bargatze as dumb dad – theaters – not screened.

A supermom lands a Shark Tank deal, switching roles with her breadwinner husband. He struggles to adapt as a stay-at-home dad to their three daughters. Via IMDB

Directed by Eric Appel

Starring Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Colin Jost

• Tuner – romance and heist thriller with pianos – theaters – 2 1/2 stars.

A talented piano tuner who suffers from hyperacusis discovers an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down. Via IMDB

Directed by Daniel Roher

Starring Leo Woodall, Dustin Hoffman, Alisen Richmond-Peck

• Pressure – WWII drama with weather – theaters – 3 stars.

In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice–launch the most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether. Via IMDB

Directed by Anthony Maras

Starring Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon

• Backrooms – suspense thriller in weird space – theaters – 3 stars.

After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him. Via IMDB

Directed by Kane Parsons

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass

———

June 5:

• Masters of the Universe

• Power Ballad

• Scary Movie