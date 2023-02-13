U2 Confirms First Concert In Four Years To Christen MSG Sphere

U2 | Shutterstock

The MSG Sphere is opening with a series of U2 concerts. The band made it official last night with a Super Bowl ad. “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” will mark the band’s first live show in four years.

The soon-to-open Vegas venue boasts state-of-the-art technology, and cost an estimated 1.8 billion dollars to build. It is expected to be the biggest spherical structure in the world and will host not only concerts but sporting events. The 17,500-seat venue will have the biggest indoor LED screen in the world, a 160,000-foot wraparound display, and a custom spatial audio system with as many as 164,000 speakers.

The shows will take place without drummer Larry Mullens Jr., who is having surgery. Fans can visit U2xSPHERE.com for more details.

