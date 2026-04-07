Radio From Hell Wellness Check from April 7th, 2026

Why Boredom is Important for our Wellbeing

We have become used to constant or near constant stimulation. Technology has made it easy to be constantly occupied and lose track of time. So much so, that we have lost our willingness to let our mind wonder or just sit with our thoughts. When we are bored, we get new ideas and become more creative. Here are some of the reasons to allow ourselves to embrace boredom.

Increase problem solving skills. When we are bored, our brain is free to explore possibilities and come up with unique solutions.

Increase conversational skills. When we are bored our minds are free to engage with the people around us. Try putting away electronics during meal time and talk about the day or your hopes and dreams.

Helps us to become more present. When we finally pause, we can notice the things happening around us in the moment.

Helps with stress reduction. Believe it or not, the uncomfortable experience of being bored actually helps us lower our stress by decreasing the constant stimuli in our lives.

Leads to self-discovery. Part of the reason we don’t love boredom is because it leaves us alone with our minds. We need this valuable time to learn more about ourselves so we can learn and grow.

Boredom leads to better overall health.’ Through stress-reduction, mindfulness, and self-discovery boredom can help to improve our mental and emotional wellbeing.



While it might not be “fun” to be bored it is incredibly beneficial and can lead to increased creativity and involvement in life. An easy way to get started is to simply put down your phone and let your mind wonder. Start with just a few moments and see if you can stretch it out to longer and frequent blocks. You got this. https://www.weareteachers.com/benefits-of-boredom-in-classroom/

https://hbr.org/2025/08/you-need-to-be-bored-heres-why

https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/boost-your-brain-with-boredom