Boners

Radio From Hell | 4.07.2026

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On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and give you a Utah Word of the Day Replay and we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls with Hello Yeah What, just before challenging a listener to Beat Nick. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and Wellness Check with Alaina Wood.

Watch above or listen below!!!

 

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