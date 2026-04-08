Boner of the day from April 8th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: ANYBODY SEEN THAT PAPER BAG OF HUMAN BONES I HAD AROUND HERE?

Costilla County Sheriff, Danny Sanchez , and former Deputy, Keith Schultz, were indicted on four counts each of official misconduct and one count each of abuse of a corpse. Officials say these charges were made when action was taken after discovering an unidentified human body in the county. The sheriff’s office collected the remains in a paper grocery bag, that he then left in an unsecure location, and some of the remains had been lost. Two months passed before Schultz wrote a report, saying he left bones in a bag on his desk and went on another call. A coroner’s official said that he received the skull of the corpse in an unlabeled paper bag from the sheriff’s office.

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Boner Candidate #2: ARE YOU READY FOR THE FASCIST CULTURAL REVOLUTION.

Militant neo-Nazi clubs from around the United States have been organizing and participating in riot-style combat events with other white nationalist groups in Virginia. Their founder called these events the “tip-off point for a fascist cultural revolution”. Social media posts and group chats show members of white supremacist clubs from Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, to train together at a secretive compound. An investigation found that participants in these gatherings included a licensed school teacher, a former West Virginia police officer who now runs a grappling gym catering to small children, and an emergency medical technician. On 6 December, members participated in an eight-versus-eight brawl at the group’s Lynchburg compound. This included a man, Logan Florence, who is also a licensed school teacher, that posted photos of himself to social media attending one of these events.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: SHE WAS RIPPED AWAY FROM ME

U.S. Army staff sergeant is trying to save his wife from being deported after she was detained at a Louisiana military base where the couple planned to live together. Matthew Blank and Annie Ramos married in march, and have been taking steps toward getting Ramos her green card before Blank is deployed. Blank was assigned to the brigade in Fort Polk, but when he arrived at base, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained his wife, Ramos. She was born in Honduras and came to the U.S. when she was less than 2 years old. She currently doesn’t have permanent legal status. “Our plan was to drive over, bring her to the office to get her military ID and activate her military spouse benefits…she was going to move in after the Easter weekend…instead, she got ripped away from me.” The couple arrived at the military base, where Blank presented his birth certificate and Ramos presented her Honduran passport, along with their marriage certificate and his military ID. An attendant scrutinized their paperwork and began to question Ramos about her immigration status. Blank said he and his wife remained respectful, as base officials said they will “figure it out.” A series of calls led to an officer from the base’s telling Blank and Ramos that she would be detained. Ramos was placed in handcuffs and driven away. “I begged them not to take her…they said the higher-ups made them do it.”

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