Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 8th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Saturday the 11th:
- Utah Battle of The Bands at The Depot on (Finalist for the State High School Battle of the Bands Doors at 4pm )
- AfroHouse Experience with DJ Joune at The Depot – (Doors at 9pm *21+)
- The Format at The Union
Sunday the 12th:
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Animals As Leaders at The Depot – Sunday, April 12th *21
On sale Friday at 10am:
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Miss Iconique 2026: Utah’s Premier Drag Showcase at The Depot – June 4th
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The Moment – Brat Anniversary Pride After Party – The Depot – June 7th
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The Aquabats! – The Depot – July 10th
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Julia Wolf – The Depot – October 16th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 10th:
Saturday the 11th:
- 2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link
- 2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link
- 17th Annual Alta Earth Day and Market – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Carolina Hurricanes at Delta Center – Link
- YETEP – The Ÿ Tour at Soundwell – Link
Sunday the 12th:
- 2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link
- 2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link
- Journey: FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026 at Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link