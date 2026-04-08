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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 8th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Saturday the 11th:
  • Utah Battle of The Bands at The Depot on (Finalist for the State High School Battle of the Bands Doors at 4pm )
  • AfroHouse Experience with DJ Joune at The Depot – (Doors at 9pm *21+)
  • The Format at The Union

Sunday the 12th:

  • Animals As Leaders at The Depot – Sunday, April 12th *21

 

On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Miss Iconique 2026: Utah’s Premier Drag Showcase at The Depot – June 4th
  • The Moment – Brat Anniversary Pride After Party – The Depot – June 7th
  • The Aquabats!  – The Depot – July 10th
  • Julia Wolf – The Depot – October 16th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 10th:

  • Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Halo Room, Drag & DJs – Link

Saturday the 11th:

  • 2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link 
  • 2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link 
  • 17th Annual Alta Earth Day and Market – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Carolina Hurricanes at Delta Center  – Link 
  • YETEP – The Ÿ Tour at Soundwell – Link 

Sunday the 12th: 

  • 2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link 
  • 2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link 
  • Journey: FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026 at Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
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