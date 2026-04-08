Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 8th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Saturday the 11th:

Utah Battle of The Bands at The Depot on (Finalist for the State High School Battle of the Bands Doors at 4pm )

AfroHouse Experience with DJ Joune at The Depot – (Doors at 9pm *21+)

The Format at The Union

Sunday the 12th:

Animals As Leaders at The Depot – Sunday, April 12th *21

On sale Friday at 10am:

Miss Iconique 2026: Utah’s Premier Drag Showcase at The Depot – June 4th

The Moment – Brat Anniversary Pride After Party – The Depot – June 7th

The Aquabats! – The Depot – July 10th

Julia Wolf – The Depot – October 16th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26 th – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 10th:

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center – Link

Halo Room, Drag & DJs – Link

Saturday the 11th:

2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link

2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link

17th Annual Alta Earth Day and Market – Link

Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Carolina Hurricanes at Delta Center – Link

YETEP – The Ÿ Tour at Soundwell – Link

Sunday the 12th:

2026 Reptilian Nation Expo at America First Expo Center – Link

2026 Spring Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link

Journey: FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026 at Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets: