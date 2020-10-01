New Oat Milk Beer Hitting the Market in 2021

Dogfish Head Brewery is jumping on the oat milk trend and releasing Hazy-O, a Hazy IPA in February.

Oat milk beverages are now thriving as alternatives to dairy and are even competing against the likes of plant-based milks.

At 7 percent ABV, Hazy-O will actually use multiple types of oats in its recipe to get that perfect golden hue: malted, milled, naked, and milked. Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione said that the company brought in “oat milk scientists” to help get the right balance and features from each oat.

Calagione believes that the use of oat milk in its beer is going to be a hit, saying, “There are lots of hazy IPAs out there now, but finding true points of differentiation in this style category isn’t easy, and we think we hit the bullseye in that regard.” He continued, “Malted oats have been a go-to ingredient to enhance haze and flavor in hazy IPAs for well over a decade. We worked at this recipe for well over a year to nail the ratios and layers of oat formats.”

