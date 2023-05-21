Utah Brewer’s Guild Wild West Collab Fest- Strong VW Series

POWERED BY

The Utah Brewer’s Guild Wild West Collab Fest 2023 is happening Saturday June 10th at the Woodbine Food Hall! Local Breweries are pairing up for a collaborative beer party.

This is a brew fest designed by craft brewers for everyone and provides the opportunity for Utah Brewers Guild members to showcase their craft beer to the community through samples and education on the collaboration beers.

This event, created by brewers, focuses entirely on our growing state-wide brewing community, furthering the Guild’s mission to promote and support our industry. Part of what makes this festival unique from others occurring within our state are the collaboration brews featuring beers made to embody the spirit of cooperation and knowledge sharing within the craft beer industry.