Boner of the Day for May 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: He Wasn’t Hitting the Bag Like He Usually Does

Naked Florida man, found attacking gymgoers. The nudist was wreaking havoc in various ways such as picking fights and using gym equipment completely bare. After failing to control the man, trainers picked him up and removed him from the building. He still didn’t stop then though as he began harassing an old man in a wheelchair outside the gym and was immediately stopped by a purse being knocked into his head. Police arrived and use a Taser on him multiple times before he was brought into custody. It is unknown if he has been charged with anything.

Via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: She’s Just Mad That I’m Happy

Andy Ruiz Jr.’s Twitter was said to be hacked by his ex-girlfriend who had posted a ridiculous tweet. The post features many bold allegations involving ingesting codeine and weed at work and a mention of hiring prostitutes. Ruiz went on Instagram Live in order to set the record straight, explaining that the post was from his ex-girlfriend.

Via Larry Brown Sports

Boner Candidate #3: Enough With This!

Young girl missed out on walking with her class at her graduation ceremony because the school made a ridiculous dress code request. Harrison High School demanded she would have to dress as a boy in order to participate because she was transgender. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tried to bring the school to court on her behalf but was denied. Because of the school’s push back and the attempt at holding them accountable it is reported that she ended up missing the ceremony all together.

Via TMZ