Bill Frost on TV for May 22nd, 2023

Happy Valley (Season 3, Monday May 22, Acorn TV/BBC America/AMC+)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (New Series, Tuesday May 23, Max)
Clone High (New Reboot, Tuesday May 23, Max)
SmartLess: On the Road (New Series, Tuesday May 23, Max)
What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (New Series, Tuesday May 23, Max)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Movie, Tuesday May 23, Max)
Platonic (New Series, Wednesday May 24, Apple TV+)
The Clearing (New Series, Wednesday May 24, Hulu)
Mayans M.C. (Season 5, Wednesday May 24, FX/Hulu)
FUBAR (New Series, Thursday May 25, Netflix)
Blood & Gold (Movie, Friday May 26, Netflix)
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (Standup Special, Saturday May 27, HBO/Max)
