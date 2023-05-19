PRIDE 2023

Utah Pride

This year’s theme for Utah Pride is UNAPOLOGETIC! and encompasses fighting shame, guilt, and stigma with joy, celebration, and confidence. The Pride celebrations run June 1st – June 4th

Utah Pride is an annual event organized by the Utah Pride Center, a 501(c)3 state wide non-profit with the mission to unite, empower, and celebrate Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Utah Pride is a celebration of hope to inspire a future without discrimination where everyone is free to be their authentic selves. The LGBTQ+ Pride events that are a part of Utah Pride are meant to encourage, educate, commemorate, and celebrate our community. Utah Pride is dedicated to creating a vibrant and inclusive set of events for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. All entertainment options on various stages, music, performances, food, vendors, youth pride, marches and rallies are designed to celebrate diversity, equality, and love. Join us to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community and promote equality and justice for all!

Utah Pride is our organization’s biggest event, and all profits directly support the affirming and life-supporting services that the Center provides year-round. So when Pride is over, our work is not done! We carry on celebrating the LGBTQ+ community continuously throughout the year with daily programs for youth, families, adults, and seniors. The Center’s services include mental health, suicide prevention, social and support groups, training and education, special events and more, to create a space where everyone can come together to celebrate, honor, and uplift the diversity of our community.

We get to transform your fun into a meaningful myriad of resources for all our community members throughout the state, so go ahead and have as much fun as you can at the festival this year!!

MISSION

The mission of the Utah Pride Center is to unite, empower and celebrate Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community with safe, accessible, and inclusive programs, events, and services.

VISION

The Utah Pride Center envisions an inclusive world where LGBTQ+ people thrive because they feel safe, celebrated, valued and affirmed both as individuals and collectively, across social, cultural, and legal landscapes.

VALUES



Unity: The Utah Pride Center intentionally promotes equity and inclusion to strengthen our diverse LGBTQ+ community, which includes people of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, faiths, income levels, documentation status, and backgrounds – while offering specific groups of affinity, the Center is a place for all queer identities. Uniting our community is inviting differing perspectives and realities to a place of respect, candid dialogue, and mutual support, revoking polarizing narratives.

Empowerment: The Utah Pride Center proudly advocates for a society in which each LGBTQ+ individual is loved and encouraged to be their authentic self. Empowering queer identities is a continuous effort in advancing our collective health, wellness and success with services driven by the developing needs of Utah’s LGBTQ+ community.

Celebration: The Utah Pride Center unapologetically creates joyful celebratory spaces of LGBTQ+ identities for our community and our community’s allies. Celebrating our queerness is a collective act of resistance and cohesion.

MORE X96 NEWS