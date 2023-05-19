Blindlove, future.exboyfriend, Foreign Figures to Perform at Mitten Durch Festival | May 27th

Blindlove

Utah’s Top Bands Unite at Mitten Durch Festival

By Todd Nuke ‘Em

Utah’s finest talent will perform Saturday, May 27th at the Ogden Amphitheater at the first-ever Mitten Durch Festival to raise awareness for mental health. This day-long concert features a bunch of great bands like Foreign Figures, Blindlove, future.exboyfriend, Junk Percussion Trio, and Old Ghost. The music starts at 2 PM and goes on until around 9 PM. The Mitten Durch Festival is a live music event to promote mental health awareness.

Tickets are available here.

Blindlove recently released a brand new song called “Juggernaut.” Singer Brogan Kelby said, “We are thrilled to be part of the Mitten Durch Festival. ‘Juggernaut’ is about overcoming obstacles and finding strength to move forward.” X96 played their debut song “I Wanna Be Okay” which was a song about surviving during the 2020 pandemic.

future.exboyfriend is a great Utah band that has been touring and playing shows all over Utah and surrounding states. X96 played their song “Molly” last year, and we love this band. Rumor has it our very own Nick Davis worked at Lagoon with vocalist Tyler Harris when they were younger. I’m sure there are some stories about that! Check out their music here.

Vocalist EJ Michels of Foreign Figures was recently the current season of The Voice. Foreign Figures has a great following and are constantly writing music and touring. Check out their music here.

