Contests

Alexsucks & Blindlove – Win Tickets

Posted on

X96 presents live music for super-cheap. Alex Sucks and Blindlove are in concert Wednesday night (8/9) at Quarters Arcade Bar downtown. Two great new bands for one low price! Tickets are only $12 at 24tix.com!

Plus tune in with X96 all day long starting Saturday to win tickets!

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!

Subscribe To The X96 Weekly Newsletter!

* indicates required






X96 will be giving away tickets to Alexsucks August 9th at Quarters Arcade Bar. Between the dates of 8/5-8/9 2023 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $25 and provided by Quarters Arcade Bar. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top