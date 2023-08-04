Alexsucks & Blindlove – Win Tickets

X96 presents live music for super-cheap. Alex Sucks and Blindlove are in concert Wednesday night (8/9) at Quarters Arcade Bar downtown. Two great new bands for one low price! Tickets are only $12 at 24tix.com!

Plus tune in with X96 all day long starting Saturday to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Alexsucks August 9th at Quarters Arcade Bar. Between the dates of 8/5-8/9 2023 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $25 and provided by Quarters Arcade Bar. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.