Andy Rourke from The Smiths Dies at 59

Andy Rourke and The Smiths | Shutterstock

Andy Rourke: The Unforgettable Bassist of The Smiths Passes Away at 59″

By Todd Nuke ‘Em

I don’t like this chapter in life where we are constantly reminded of our own mortality; 59 is quite young, especially if you’re a Generation X kid. That hits a little closer to home than you’d like. For me, The Smiths were always more than just Johnny Marr’s guitars and Morrissey’s voice and lyrics. There was a very notable blend of their musicianship that was never replicated after the band split in 1987. Andy Rourke had style on the bass that combined perfectly with the music. Listen to tracks like “Barbarism Begins At Home” or “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” or any of The Smiths songs, really. You’ll hear what I mean.

The Smiths were a band that connected with those of us who were outsiders. They meant something to us. They propelled us through the awkward stages of adolescence, and their music still attracts an audience that needs it.

Johnny Marr summed it up perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Marr (@johnnymarrgram)

