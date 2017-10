Morrissey released the music video for “Spent The Day In Bed.” Spoiler alert: the video features Morrissey in a wheelchair, Morrissey remains seated (think of Gina Barberi), and an aging drag queen. Remember that Morrissey is coming to Kingsbury Hall on November 18. Click here to get your tickets!

